HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $57,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 124,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.