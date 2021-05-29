Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $31.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.23.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

