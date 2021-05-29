HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.52 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16,441.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.