HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 76.1% in May

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the April 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAVLF remained flat at $$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 176,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,653. HAVN Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.