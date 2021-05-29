Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HARL remained flat at $$25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.45. Harleysville Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

