Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the April 29th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,998,406. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17.
About Green Globe International
Read More: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.