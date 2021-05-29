GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post $10.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.61 billion and the highest is $10.88 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $45.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,873,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

