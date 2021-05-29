Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 68.8% from the April 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $68.24 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

