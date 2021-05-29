GeoCoin Trading Down 33% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1,392.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00066081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00469275 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,673.90 or 1.00313173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00034473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00083304 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010973 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

