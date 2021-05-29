Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 153.3% in May

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF remained flat at $$164.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $164.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile
