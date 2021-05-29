Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Short Interest Up 153.3% in May

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMWKF remained flat at $$164.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 479. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $164.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.