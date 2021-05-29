FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Tops $0.0033

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $192,436.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

