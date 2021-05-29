First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the April 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSE FFA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.85. 24,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $20.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

