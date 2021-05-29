Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,660 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $224.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

