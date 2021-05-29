Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 19,390 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $80,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

