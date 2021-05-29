Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

