ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post $260.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.06 million and the highest is $265.90 million. ExlService posted sales of $222.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $101.98. The company had a trading volume of 101,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,372. ExlService has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,011 shares of company stock worth $8,474,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ExlService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in ExlService by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

