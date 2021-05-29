Exeedme Price Up 0.4% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $254,038.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.28 or 0.00319998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00199032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00780126 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,672,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.