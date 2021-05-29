Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post sales of $9.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.17 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $44.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELYS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 670,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $111.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 5.14.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.