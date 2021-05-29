Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Up 138.5% in May

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

EKTAY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $424.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.60 million. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.2089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.