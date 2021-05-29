Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $35.98. 2,540,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,365. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

