EchoLink Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $45,866.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00072042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00836264 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.30 or 0.08583730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00086993 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

