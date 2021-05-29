Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the April 29th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE EFR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,769. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
