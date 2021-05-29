DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $11.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.98. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614. DSV Panalpina A/S has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.35.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

