Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.35. 4,550,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other Dropbox news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $1,901,706. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.