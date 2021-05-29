Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.500-10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.41 billion-$34.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.91 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-10.20 EPS.

Shares of DG traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,614. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.13.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

