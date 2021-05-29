dKargo Price Down 10% Over Last Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $110.37 million and $3.19 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

