DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the April 29th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.7 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of DDCCF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

