Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$435 million.

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 830,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $222.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 671.17%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

