CryptEx (CRX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $15.83 or 0.00046771 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $10,296.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.95 or 1.00271260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00082779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001003 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

