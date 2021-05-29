Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSTI remained flat at $$4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203. Costar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes various products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include video management software, surveillance cameras, network video and digital video recorders, lenses, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products; and monitors, cables, lighting, and other video accessories.

