Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th.

CFRUY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.02. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

