CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Update

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNPAY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. 140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. CNP Assurances has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

