CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485,935 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in CNFinance by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 594,225 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 374.80 and a current ratio of 374.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $226.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.82.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

