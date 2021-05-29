Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $30.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $810,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.67%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.