Cipher Trading Down 14.6% This Week (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $99,008.32 and approximately $86,670.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00108532 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002374 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.87 or 0.00688067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

