Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.42. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $166 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.60 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.200- EPS.

CI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.76.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

