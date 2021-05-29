Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.42. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $166 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.60 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.200- EPS.
CI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.
CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.76.
In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
