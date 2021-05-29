Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 25,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.89. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

