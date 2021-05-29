Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.58. 307,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,127. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $227.82.

