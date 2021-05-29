Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the April 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares in the company, valued at $14,758,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $115,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 125.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 5.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth $576,000. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE CSPR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 336,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,385. The company has a market cap of $378.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.75. Casper Sleep has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.