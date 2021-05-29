Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, an increase of 141.3% from the April 29th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.53. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

