CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the April 29th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CGNH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 76,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. CardioGenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

