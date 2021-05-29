CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the April 29th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CGNH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 76,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. CardioGenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
