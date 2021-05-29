Brokerages Set Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other Kaleyra news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 78,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,491,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $974,400 and sold 392,516 shares valued at $7,379,718. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,174,000. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 127,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,441. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

