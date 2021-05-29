Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will post $41.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.30 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $22.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $165.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.64 million, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,019 shares of company stock worth $3,307,825. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

