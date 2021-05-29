Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Up 105.5% in May

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, an increase of 105.5% from the April 29th total of 379,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 840,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,858. The company has a market capitalization of $294.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

