Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

BAH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 576,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,361. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.