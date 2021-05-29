Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.
BAH stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 576,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,361. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
