Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Down 14.6% This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.02 million and $106,825.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00842374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.27 or 0.08672498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00088011 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 645,822 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

