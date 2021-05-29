BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the April 29th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MHD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

