BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the April 29th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 133,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,702. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 94,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,352,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,637,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

