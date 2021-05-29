Bitcoinus Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,477.85 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.85 and approximately $299.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 66.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,673.90 or 1.00313173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00034473 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011417 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00083304 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

